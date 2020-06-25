Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Increase communication allowance for teachers: Sen. Grace Poe calls for an increase in the communication allowance for teachers to help them purchase basic necessities such as cellphone load for internet connectivity. Poe, during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing, Thursday, June 25, 2020, said the current one-time P3,500 cash allowance for teachers is not enough to cover the expenses for load and online access. The senator said she will ask service providers to give educators special discounts. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)