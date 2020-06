Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Gatchalian, Tolentino physically attend hearing: Gatchalian, Tolentino physically attend hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian (right) presides over a hybrid hearing on proposals to establish policies for education learning under the new normal and the expansion of basic education curriculum to include distance education and online learning. Also in photo is Sen. Francis Tolentino, who physically attended the hearing Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)