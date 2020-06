Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Reality check: Sen. Nancy Binay inquires on the preparation of the Department of Education (DepEd) insofar as identifying the best learning modality is concerned, whether onsite or distance learning, based on mapping of schools. Binay was told in a hearing Thursday, June 25, 2020, that all the needed information will be made available before the school year opens in August. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)