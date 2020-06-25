Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Cost of implementing basic education under the new normal: Sen. Lito Lapid asks Education officials during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing, Thursday, June 25, 2020, about the cost of implementing the basic education learning continuity plan under the new normal. “What would be the cost if all students in public schools will be given tablets? What would be the cost of printing self-learning modules?” Lapid asked. Education officials replied that a committee has already been formed to study the matter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)