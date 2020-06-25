Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Tolentino raises concerns on online courses training: Sen. Francis Tolentino expresses his concerns during a hybrid hearing Thursday, June 25, 2020, on whether public school teachers will be able to handle distance learning and online courses when schools open on August 24. He said Department of Education (DepEd) officials admitted that only 40 percent or 300,000 of their teachers had been trained on online courses as of June this year. A 2020 study, however, showed that it takes from six to nine months for a teacher to be fully trained in an online course, according to Tolentino. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)