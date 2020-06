Photo Release

June 19, 2020 Committee on Local Government hearing: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, presides over a hybrid hearing Friday, June 19, 2020, on proposals strengthening the involvement of Local Government Units (LGUs) in basic education governance, expanding the purposes and application of the Special Education Fund, enhancing Inter-LGU cooperation and other LGU related measures. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)