Photo Release

June 19, 2020 PH to use blended learning: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Friday’s hybrid hearing of the Local Government Committee, June 19, 2020, seeks clarification from education officials on the proposed blended learning system when schools open in August. Binay raised this concern to shed light on the local government units’ (LGUs) notion that the Department of Education (DepEd) will implement online distance learning as the only modality of teaching. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)