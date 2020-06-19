Photo Release

June 19, 2020 ‘Education is a shared community responsibility’: Sen. Win Gatchalian, in a hybrid hearing led by the Committee on Local Government on Friday, June 19, 2020, stresses the need to establish a culture of collective accountability in the delivery of quality education services in the country as he seeks the enactment of his bill otherwise known as the 21st Century School Boards Act. “Our proposal is to create a local school board that is responsive to the needs of our children, and more participative by involving all local officials, making them equally accountable for the performance of our children.” (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)