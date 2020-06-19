Photo Release

June 19, 2020 Local Government Committee hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian (left) engages Sen. Francis Tolentino in a brief discussion at the Senate plenary hall before the Committee on Local Government starts its hybrid hearing Friday, June 19, 2020, on several measures such as strengthening the involvement of local communities and local government units in basic education governance, expanding the purposes and application of the Special Education Fund; creating permanent positions for tourism, education and other officers in LGUs. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)