Photo Release

June 19, 2020 Expanding the Special Education Fund coverage: Sen. Bong Go on Friday, June 19, 2020, says his proposal to expand the Special Education Fund coverage under Senate Bill 396 will cover other items such as the construction and repair of libraries, payment of salaries, allowances and other benefits of teaching and non-teaching personnel. “Apart from these, the flexibility afforded by this measure to local government units will facilitate our ongoing transition to the digital age where there is a growing need to provide our students with modern tools for them to remain competitive,” Go said during the hybrid hearing led by the Committee on Local Government. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)