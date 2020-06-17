Photo Release

June 17, 2020 Marcos on the role of parents under the new normal Sen. Imee Marcos asks Teach the Future Founder and Executive Director Peter Bishop to elaborate on the future role of parents on the educational system under the new normal policy. Bishop said parents would have to play a more active role and cooperate with the teachers’ education methods. “They would be more of a partner for teachers,” Bishop said during a virtual hearing on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)