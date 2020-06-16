Photo Release

June 16, 2020 Amend IRR of the Universal Health Care Act: Sen. Francis Tolentino suggests on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, an amendment to the implementing rules and regulations of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, making overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) voluntary contributors to PhilHealth under the UHC Act. Tolentino said the amendment would be in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to make OFWs’ PhilHealth contributions voluntary in nature particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)