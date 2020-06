Photo Release

June 16, 2020 No new conditions for OFWs in their Philhealth contributions: Sen. Risa Hontiveros underscores the need to ensure that payment of Philhealth contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) would not be made a prerequisite in the issuance of their overseas employment certificate (OEC). Hontiveros said this during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Universal Health Care, June 16, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)