Photo Release

June 16, 2020 Universal Health Care Act hearing: Senate Committee on Health chairman Sen. Bong Go presides over a virtual hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Universal Health Care on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Health officials gave an update on the implementation of RA 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, including the new premium contribution and the increase of premium rates for Overseas Filipino Workers under the UHC. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)