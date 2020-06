Photo Release

June 16, 2020 Gatchalian on Waste to Energy Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a technical working group Tuesday, June 16, 2020 looking into a proposal to establish a national energy policy and regulatory framework to encourage the adoption of waste-to-energy facilities and to consider the biodegradable organic fractions of industrial and municipal wastes as part of biomass resources. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)