Photo Release

June 11, 2020 Tolentino recommends adoption of int’l standards in PH education system: Sen. Francis Tolentino recommends Thursday, June 11, 2020, that the education department should link up with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund to utilize international standards in education in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the agency has already linked up with international organizations in coming out with modalities but with local approach. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)