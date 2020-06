Photo Release

June 11, 2020 Distance learning: Sen. Nancy Binay urges Education Sec. Leonor Briones to set up the mechanics for the donations of students' gadgets and other learning devices and to conduct training for parents to better equip them in homeschooling their children. Binay’s recommendation was made during Thursday’s virtual hearing, June 11, 2020, of the Committees on Basic Education, Arts and Culture and Science and Technology. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)