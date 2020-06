Photo Release

June 11, 2020 Marcos on online modules: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Education Secretary Leonor Briones during Thursday’s hybrid hearing, June 11, 2020, about the availability of Tagalog versions of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) online modules. Marcos also recommended the hiring of local creative artists for DepEd’s online modalities, who she said, were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)