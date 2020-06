Photo Release

June 11, 2020 Learning Continuity Plan: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the resumption of the virtual hearing, Thursday, June 11, 2020, to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's basic education system, the rollout of the learning continuity plan and the status of the implementation of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)