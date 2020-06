Photo Release

June 8, 2020 Moving to digitalization: Sen. Win Gatchalian urges Department of Education (DepEd) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) officials to start investing in the digitalization of education system in the country as the new normal points to the direction of a mix of traditional and digital platforms. Gatchalian made the call during Monday’s hearing on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the future of the education system of the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)