Photo Release

June 8, 2020 Cross enrollment under the 'new normal': Sen. Francis Tolentino during the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals’ virtual hearing Monday, June 8, 2020, asks the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) if it can adopt a cross enrollment or a partnership scheme that would allow students to continue with their studies using the facilities of the university where they are based. CHED said that it could be done provided there will be a specific agreement between institutions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)