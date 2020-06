Photo Release

June 5, 2020 Uninterrupted public service amid a pandemic: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, in his sine die speech delivered Thursday, June 4, 2020, pays tribute to his fellow civil servants in the Senate -- colleagues and staff -- for rising to the challenge and for managing to accomplish the needed tasks even as the country is going through an episode of turbulence. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)