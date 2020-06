Photo Release

June 4, 2020 Sine die adjournment: Senators physically present in today’s hybrid session, June 4, 2020, pose for a souvenir photo after Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (3rd from left) banged the gavel marking the sine die adjournment of the First Regular Session of the 18th Congress. Also in photo are (from left) Senators Win Gatchalian, Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Ronald dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)