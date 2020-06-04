Photo Release

June 4, 2020 Tolentino on expiration of teleconferencing: Sen. Francis Tolentino asks his colleagues Thursday, June 4, 2020, about the expiration date of Senate Resolution No. 372 and how this will affect the President's State of the Nation Address in July. Resolution No. 372, which was adopted in May, 2020, amended the Senate rules to allow plenary sessions and committee hearings through teleconferencing and other electronic means during national emergencies that would prevent the convening of the Senate or the physical presence of its members in the session hall. The Senate will adjourn sine die tomorrow, June 5, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)