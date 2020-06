Photo Release

June 4, 2020 Three’s a company: (From left) Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara share a light moment during the suspension of Thursday’s plenary session, June 4, 2020. The Senate will adjourn sine die tomorrow, June 5, 2020. (Albert Calvelo /Senate PRIB)