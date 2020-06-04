Photo Release

June 4, 2020 Go: Release Health Workers' Compensation: Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, expresses dismay over the delayed release of compensation to healthcare workers who either died or got sick from Covid-19 during a privilege speech he delivered Thursday, June 4, 2020. Go called on officials of the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management to immediately release the money. “Our health workers are doing one of the most difficult and dangerous jobs against an unseen enemy, a sickness until now has no cure. They have paid the ultimate price, their lives, so that the rest of our countrymen and women will continue to live,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)