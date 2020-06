Photo Release

June 4, 2020 Safe Pathways Bill: Senator Pia S. Cayetano and bikers' groups traverse the 6.9-km protected bicycle lane along the Laguna Lake Highway (C6) in Lower Bicutan, Taguig City. The road connecting Taguig City to Pasig City was built by the Department of Public Works and Highways in coordination with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the city government of Taguig.