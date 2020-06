Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Wednesday's session: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel to start Wednesday’s session, June 3, 2020. The Senate tackled amendments to Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, among other bills, and will resume tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, 2020, before its sine die adjournment on June 5, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)