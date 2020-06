Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Gordon commends PCG men, women: Sen. Richard Gordon sponsors Senate Resolution No. 436, commending the heroic services of the men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the leadership of newly-retired Admiral Joel Sarsiban Garcia in the fight against Covid-19. At the same time, the resolution congratulated Garcia for his "valor and dedication" as PCG commandant. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)