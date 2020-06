Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Recto amendment: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, proposes an amendment to Senate Bill No.1564, or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. Recto said the P100,000 compensation to health workers afflicted with COVID-19 and the P1 million grant to those who died of the disease should be received by the recipients not later than three months from confinement or death and should be exempted from tax. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)