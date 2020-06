Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Non-expiration of franchise bill: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, delivers a co-sponsorship speech on a bill that would fill the gap in cases where a franchise has expired while its renewal remains pending in Congress. Senate Bill 1530 authored by Drilon proposes an amendment which provides for the non-expiration of a license until a final determination by the granting agency is made. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)