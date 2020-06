Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Bayanihan to Recover as One undergoes amendments: Senate Finance Committee chair Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara accepts on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, amendments to Senate Bill 1564, or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. Later in the afternoon, the Senate is expected to pass the measure to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 disease. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)