Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Suspension of VFA termination: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino describes the suspension of the abrogation of the Philippines-US Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) as an extremely positive development. In a privilege speech Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Tolentino said President Duterte’s announcement reflects his humility, dedication to the welfare of the nation, and recognition of the long history of alliance and strong relations of the Philippines and the US. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)