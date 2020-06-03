Photo Release

June 3, 2020 Hontiveros on implementation of Bayanihan Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says the different guidelines issued by government agencies and conflicting pronouncements of top officials created confusion amid the pandemic. “It doesn't take an expert to realize that this administration's crisis leadership is abysmal. The absence of a coherent masterplan, the contradicting statements coming from our public officials, the inefficient implementation of the Social Amelioration Program, the excesses of our law enforcement, are just a few examples of the short-sightedness of the government in dealing with this pandemic,” Hontiveros said in her privilege speech Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)