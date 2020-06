Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Awestruck’ Gordon: Sen. Richard Gordon, in a hybrid session Tuesday, June 2, 2020, laments the low percentage of COVID-19 mass testing in the country. Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the department is targeting around 30,000 tests daily. According to Gordon, the World Health Organization is recommending mass testing of 13 percent of the population. “I was awestruck that we are targeting only two percent of the population.” (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)