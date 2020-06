Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Include other affected sectors in SAP: Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. manifests during plenary session Tuesday, June 2, 2020 that other affected sectors such as those in the entertainment, agricultural and fishery, transportation and tourism industries be included in the continuing provision of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) under the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One bill. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)