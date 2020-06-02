Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Pangilinan on mass testing: Sen. Francis Pangilinan expresses his concern over the fact that the Philippines has yet to achieve its target on mass testing of Covid-19 despite being one of the countries with the longest lockdown. “According to the Department of Finance, we have already spent P353 billion and we are about to allocate another P130 billion to P140 billion. Where are we in terms of flattening the curve?” Pangilinan said during the period of interpellation of Senate Bill No. 1564 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act Tuesday, June 2, 2020. SBN 1564 seeks to extend the power of the President until Sept. 30, 2020 to carry out national policies in response to the Covid-19 crisis. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)