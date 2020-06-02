Photo Release

June 2, 2020 ‘Mano-mano’ contact tracing: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, backs Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s proposal to tap barangay health workers instead of hiring 130,000 contact tracers. Cayetano, during Tuesday’s deliberations of the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One bill, adverted to some studies showing that even in developed countries, manual contact tracing is an effective intervention in identifying those infected with Covid-19 and in containing the virus. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)