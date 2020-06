Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Lapid attends session: Sen. Lito Lapid physically attends the plenary session Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The Senate resumes deliberations on Senate Bill No. 1564 or Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which seeks to extend the power of the President until Sept. 30, 2020 to carry out national policies set by the government in response to the Covid-19 crisis. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)