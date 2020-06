Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Senators before start of plenary: Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara (2nd from left) shares a light moment with Senators Panfilo Lacson, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III (3rd from left) and Sherwin Gatchalian (right) before the start of the plenary session, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)