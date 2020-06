Photo Release

June 2, 2020 Lacson manifestation: During Monday’s deliberations, June 1, 2020, on the Senate bill seeking to extend the validity of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, Sen. Panfilo Lacson raises points to make sure it is compliant with the Constitution. The Senate adjourns sine die on June 5, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)