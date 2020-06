Photo Release

June 1, 2020 It's a yes for Lapid: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid gives a thumbs up Monday, June 1, 2020, indicating his affirmative vote to Senate Bill No. 1541, which seeks to authorize the President to defer the opening of classes after August or any month as may be determined during a calamity or state of emergency. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)