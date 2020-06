Photo Release

June 1, 2020 ‘Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.’: Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, after delivering his sponsorship speech on SB 1564 or the “Bayanihan to Recover as One Act,” engages a brief talk with a colleague Monday, June 1, 2020. SB 1564 extends the power of the President until September 30, 2020 to carry out national policies set forth by the government in response to the crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)