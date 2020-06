Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Go sponsors bills seeking to increase bed capacity: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Monday, June 1, 2020, sponsors several measures seeking to increase the bed capacity of government hospitals. Earlier, Go said that 65 percent or 284 out of 437 public hospitals are over-crowded, resulting in longer waiting time and delays in treating patients. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)