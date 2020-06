Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Lowering height requirement: Sen. Grace Poe during the hybrid session Monday, June 1, 2020, thanks Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1563 which seeks to lower the minimum height requirement for policemen, firemen and jail guards. Poe urged her colleagues to support the bill since the police force needs more personnel to help the Filipino people. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)