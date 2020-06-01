Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Last week of session: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III opens the last week of the 18th Congress’ first regular session, Monday, June 1, 2020. Senators begin deliberations on a bill seeking the extension of the validity of RA 11468 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. The measure will allow the government to sustain its efforts to further contain the spread of Covid-19 and provide continuous support to various sectors as the country’s economy starts to open. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)