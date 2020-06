Photo Release

June 1, 2020 ‘I embrace you’: Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles colleague, Sen. Joel Villanueva, who is mourning the passing of his sister Bocaue Mayor Eleanor “Joni” J. Villanueva-Tugna. Hontiveros says they share the pain of Villanueva knowing that his late sister was his closest sibling. Tugna died last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)