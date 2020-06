Photo Release

June 1, 2020 ‘You are in our prayers.’: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, in expressing condolences to Sen. Joel Villanueva Monday, June 1, 2020, for the passing of Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor Villanueva-Tugna, says his family are very close to the Villanueva family. “Please remember, Sen. Joel, you will be in our prayers.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)