Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Villar on Mayor Villanueva: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her condolences to Sen. Joel Villar, whose sister, Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor “Joni” Villanueva-Tugna passed away last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42. “I know how difficult it is since you lost your mom two months ago and now your sister. I used to visit Bocaue to visit the factories there and attend festivals. I’m lucky that your sister visited Villar Sipag in Las Piñas. I will always remember her for that,” Villar said Monday, June 1, 2020 during plenary session via teleconference. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)