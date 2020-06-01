Photo Release

June 1, 2020 “A dedicated public servant.”: Sen. Sonny Angara joins colleagues in honoring the late Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor “Joni” Villanueva-Tugna, who succumbed to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42. Angara desribed Tugna as a dedicated public servant, who in one occasion “waded through floodwaters” in giving out relief goods, together with her brother Sen. Joel Villanueva and Sen. Nancy Binay, when the province was hit by flashfloods several years back. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)